Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $59,400.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 1,400 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $23,128.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10.

On Monday, January 24th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCW. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

