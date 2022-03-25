Mirrored Microsoft Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and $238,418.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for $331.93 or 0.00750439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 24,850 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

