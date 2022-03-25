Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $23.86 or 0.00053519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $465,225.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.07 or 0.07101999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,547.66 or 0.99927365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 417,330 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

