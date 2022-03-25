Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

