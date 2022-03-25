Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

