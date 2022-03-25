MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 2,870.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,080,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $483.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.19 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.83.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

