Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Raised by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 591,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 290,370 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,448.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.