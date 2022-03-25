Metronome (MET) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

Metronome (MET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and $53,668.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00046422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.06 or 0.07020415 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,323.86 or 0.99732588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,943,111 coins and its circulating supply is 13,798,537 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.