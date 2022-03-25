Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$76,923.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,464,613.92.

MX opened at C$69.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.30. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$71.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MX. UBS Group upped their price target on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

