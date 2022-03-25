Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42,280 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $955,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $11,889,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.57. 31,472,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,564,508. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $597.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.39 and a 200 day moving average of $303.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

