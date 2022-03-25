MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $206.43

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.43 and traded as low as $200.95. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 144 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average is $227.88. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.85.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

