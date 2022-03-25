Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) to report sales of $14.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.33 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $57.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.88 billion to $57.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.10 billion to $55.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,296,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,604,191. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

