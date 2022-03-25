Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Lowered to $8.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Shares of MCG opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 126,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,538,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.