MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews Sells 86,500 Shares

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEGGet Rating) Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,242 shares in the company, valued at C$4,622,852.80.

Shares of MEG opened at C$18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.68. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.04 and a twelve month high of C$21.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.09.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

