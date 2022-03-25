MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews Sells 86,500 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,242 shares in the company, valued at C$4,622,852.80.

Shares of MEG opened at C$18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.68. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.04 and a twelve month high of C$21.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.09.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

