Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 128,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.