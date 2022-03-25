MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Shares Up 4.8%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,377,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,577,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
About MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)
