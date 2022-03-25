MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Shares Up 4.8%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,377,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,577,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

