Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $3.58. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 32,497 shares changing hands.

MZDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

