Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LGVN opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,305.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Longeveron will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Longeveron by 140.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the third quarter worth $51,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

