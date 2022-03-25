Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MAXN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 17,813.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.