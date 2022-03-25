Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.85.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,754,000 after buying an additional 78,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,982,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,071,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after buying an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,428,000 after buying an additional 66,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,739,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

