Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.33.

NYSE MTRN opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.39. Materion has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,862,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Materion by 194.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 114,512 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 159.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 175,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

