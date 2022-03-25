Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $52.30. 3,510,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,807. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

