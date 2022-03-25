Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.04).

Shares of LON:MKS traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 156.30 ($2.06). 1,818,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,114. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

