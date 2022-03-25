Mark R. Ziebell Sells 1,302 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $28,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $21.92 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,535,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after acquiring an additional 570,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 386,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

