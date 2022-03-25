Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

MRNS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 303,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,873. The firm has a market cap of $370.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

