Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 20,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $487,182.60.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 244,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

