Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.75

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 236954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 844,259 shares of company stock valued at $20,971,988 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

