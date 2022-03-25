Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$4.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MOZ stock opened at C$2.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.02. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$747.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.