MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

MNKD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 2,199,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.96. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 199.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

