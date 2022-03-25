Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $170.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.57.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $113.09 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.