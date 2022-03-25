Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $170.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.57.
Shares of MANH opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $113.09 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
