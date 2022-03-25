Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.38

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.38 and last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 218892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.01.

MDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$972.32 million and a PE ratio of 29.35.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$554,409.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$764,693.66. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.22, for a total value of C$183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,520. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,330.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

