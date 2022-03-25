M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $17,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.