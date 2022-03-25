LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($835.16) to €820.00 ($901.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($945.05) to €900.00 ($989.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.33.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $138.00 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $119.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.06.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (Get Rating)

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.