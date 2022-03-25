LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €746.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €770.36 ($846.55).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €624.70 ($686.48) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €660.71 and its 200-day moving average is €675.23. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

