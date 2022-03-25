Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $438.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $481.00 to $438.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.
Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,119. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.85.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
