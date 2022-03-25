LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock remained flat at $$6.27 during trading hours on Friday. 14,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,311. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

