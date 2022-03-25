LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.11. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 7,959 shares.

LFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

