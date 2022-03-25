Levolution (LEVL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $72,582.00

Levolution (LEVL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $72,582.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00113866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

