Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities cut Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nordea Equity Research cut Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 65.00 to 68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64.

LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Farming; Wildcatch; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweed; and other products.

