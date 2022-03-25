LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

LMAT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,995. The stock has a market cap of $985.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

