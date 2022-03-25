Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

