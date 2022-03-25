Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.84. 198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $549.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

