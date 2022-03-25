Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.84. 198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $549.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96.
Legacy Housing Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGH)
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
