Lee M. Tillman Sells 242,473 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 242,473 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,071,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

