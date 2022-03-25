LCM Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 26,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

