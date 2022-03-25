Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Latch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

LTCH stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 2,200,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,918. Latch has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

