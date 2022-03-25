Largo (NYSE:LGO) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 1,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 138,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several analysts recently commented on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $855.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Largo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Largo by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Largo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Largo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Largo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

About Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

