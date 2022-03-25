Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. 1,746,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

