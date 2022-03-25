Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives $21.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.88.

LABP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of LABP stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 80,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,812 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.