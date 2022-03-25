Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Sells $37,605.22 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 85,976.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

