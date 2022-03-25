Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Sells $37,605.22 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.08.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 85,976.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
