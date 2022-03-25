K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.03 ($19.81).

ETR SDF traded up €0.27 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €29.02 ($31.89). 2,251,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a one year high of €25.77 ($28.32). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.82.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

