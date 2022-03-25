Koovs (LON:KOOV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.20.
Koovs Company Profile (LON:KOOV)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.